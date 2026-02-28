65,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qalhat Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qalhat Capital Ltd now owns 3,588,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after buying an additional 1,137,134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,247,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,120,000 after buying an additional 955,464 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,989,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 201,224 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,829,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.



The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

