Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. $ELLO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Ellomay Capital worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ellomay Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 2.9%

Ellomay Capital stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.96 million, a P/E ratio of 803.00 and a beta of 1.00. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The utilities provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.16 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 1.83%.

(Free Report)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.