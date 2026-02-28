Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JFrog were worth $44,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in JFrog by 1,086.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JFrog by 7,185.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $865,533.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 631,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,909,860. The trade was a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $114,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,056.50. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 327,814 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on JFrog from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.13.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

