Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.0% during the second quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,524,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,541,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 94,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $406.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.19. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $170.11 and a twelve month high of $427.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

