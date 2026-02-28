Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 504.13 and traded as high as GBX 554. Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 550.25, with a volume of 213,289 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galliford Try has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.

The stock has a market capitalization of £536.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 537.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 504.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

