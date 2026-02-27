Whalerock Point Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Whalerock Point Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy News Summary

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.05.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

