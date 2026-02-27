Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 138.2% in February

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,307 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the January 29th total of 40,010 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,225 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $22.61 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a German multinational company headquartered in Düsseldorf that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of consumer and industrial products. Founded in 1876 by Fritz Henkel, the company has grown into a diversified chemical and consumer goods group organized around three global business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care. Henkel serves industrial clients as well as retail and professional consumers through a combination of branded consumer products and business-to-business solutions.

The Adhesive Technologies unit supplies adhesives, sealants and functional coatings for industrial applications and is a major supplier to sectors such as automotive, electronics and packaging; its portfolio includes well-known product families such as Loctite.

