TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,323 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after acquiring an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $1,701,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $208.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $640,488.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,908.95. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 76,138 shares of company stock worth $16,160,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

