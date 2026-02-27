TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) to Distribute Dividend of $3.65 on March 25th

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 3.65 per share on Wednesday, March 25th.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $10.65 on Friday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

About TaskUs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $7,215,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,370,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.