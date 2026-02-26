iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $140.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

