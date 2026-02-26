Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Nietzschean Penguin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nietzschean Penguin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nietzschean Penguin has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $9.79 million worth of Nietzschean Penguin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nietzschean Penguin

Nietzschean Penguin’s total supply is 999,960,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,983,964 tokens. The official website for Nietzschean Penguin is pump.fun/coin/8jx8aahj86wbqgutjguj6gttl5ps3cqxkrtvpajapump.

Nietzschean Penguin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Nietzschean Penguin has a current supply of 999,960,658.308244. The last known price of Nietzschean Penguin is 0.00678969 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $9,340,283.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/coin/8Jx8AAHj86wbQgUTjGuj6GTTL5Ps3cqxKRTvpaJApump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nietzschean Penguin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nietzschean Penguin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nietzschean Penguin using one of the exchanges listed above.

