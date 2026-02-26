XPIN Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (XPIN)

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, XPIN Network has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. XPIN Network has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and $3.77 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XPIN Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XPIN Network

XPIN Network launched on August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,850,332,962 tokens. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. The official message board for XPIN Network is xpinnetwork.medium.com.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,922,523,841 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.0015621 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,011,062.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XPIN Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

