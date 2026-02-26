Wrapped XTZ Trading 3% Higher This Week (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a total market capitalization of $405.45 million and $108.56 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. Wrapped XTZ’s official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.39303825 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XTZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

