Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,912 shares during the period. Robotti Robert owned 0.08% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 937,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,228,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 782,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,075,000 after acquiring an additional 434,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 376,027 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 344,376 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ASO opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $944,197.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,593.17. This represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

