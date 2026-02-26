Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Centuri by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Centuri by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Centuri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centuri by 121.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

In other Centuri news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $541,401.39. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,021.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

