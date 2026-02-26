Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 176.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AON by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,651,320. This trade represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $436.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $324.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.68. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.