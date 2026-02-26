Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 242.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. Zacks Research raised Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.52.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,999.04. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 10,392 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.42 per share, with a total value of $846,116.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

