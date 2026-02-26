Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 47,164 Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.67%.Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Option Care Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Option Care Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed stable profitability and growth: EPS of $0.46 (matching consensus) and revenue of $1.47B, up 8.8% YoY — confirms revenue momentum in the core home-infusion business. GlobeNewswire: Financial Results

Q4 results showed stable profitability and growth: EPS of $0.46 (matching consensus) and revenue of $1.47B, up 8.8% YoY — confirms revenue momentum in the core home-infusion business. Positive Sentiment: Operating returns look strong relative to peers: return on equity ~18% and improving revenue vs. prior year — supports the company’s ability to generate shareholder returns if growth continues. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Operating returns look strong relative to peers: return on equity ~18% and improving revenue vs. prior year — supports the company’s ability to generate shareholder returns if growth continues. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings matched Street estimates rather than beating them — a mixed signal that removes an immediate catalyst for a strong rally but also avoids a negative surprise. Zacks: Matches Q4 Estimates

Earnings matched Street estimates rather than beating them — a mixed signal that removes an immediate catalyst for a strong rally but also avoids a negative surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts of the conference call are available — investors should review management commentary for guidance, reimbursement trends, and margin outlook that could swing sentiment. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript

Transcripts of the conference call are available — investors should review management commentary for guidance, reimbursement trends, and margin outlook that could swing sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain modest (net margin ~3.7%), and the company carries leverage (debt-to-equity ~0.87) — investors may be wary if cost or reimbursement pressures persist. Yahoo Finance: Sales In Line With Estimates

Margins remain modest (net margin ~3.7%), and the company carries leverage (debt-to-equity ~0.87) — investors may be wary if cost or reimbursement pressures persist. Negative Sentiment: Shares are trading down on the session with above-average volume, suggesting profit-taking or cautious positioning despite in-line results; short-term volatility possible until guidance clarity. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Call Transcript

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.