Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MINISO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNSO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

