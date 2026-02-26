Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.34 Million in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

