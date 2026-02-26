Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.29.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 195 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quilter
Quilter Stock Up 0.6%
Quilter Company Profile
Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quilter
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.