Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 206.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 195 to GBX 215 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 186 to GBX 189 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 165 to GBX 170 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quilter

Quilter Stock Up 0.6%

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter stock opened at GBX 193.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,939.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.

(Get Free Report)

Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.