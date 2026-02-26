Financial Analysis: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) & ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $83.49 million 1.63 $29.27 million $0.96 19.48 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $435.60 million 1.01 -$47.05 million ($1.05) -6.55

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 2 3 2 0 2.00

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.45%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 35.16% 4.74% 1.16% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust -10.80% -1.13% -0.22%

Risk & Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

