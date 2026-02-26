Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after buying an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after buying an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.84 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

