Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 3,489 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $290,506,933,000 after buying an additional 15,141,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,358,461,000 after buying an additional 5,224,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,506,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $274.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.84 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.
Apple News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple will move part of Mac Mini production to a Foxconn facility in Houston and expand U.S. AI-server assembly — a visible step in its $600B domestic-manufacturing push that should shore up supply-chain resilience, reduce geopolitical concentration risk, and support long-term margin and revenue stability. Apple Plans to Manufacture Mac Mini in Houston
- Positive Sentiment: Reporting shows Apple investing to rebuild parts of the U.S. chip supply chain — a strategic move that could reduce supplier concentration in Asia and support device and AI-server roadmaps over time. Inside Apple’s Push to Build an All-American Chip
- Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson raised Apple’s price target to $270 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that suggests limited near-term upside from their view. Moffett Nathanson Price Target Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Proxy and governance: shareholders re?elected Apple’s board and approved 2026 proposals at the annual meeting — removes a near?term governance overhang but contains no new strategic shift. Apple Shareholders Reelect Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto/derivatives venues rolled out tokenized perpetuals that reference Apple shares — increases round?the?clock speculative access but doesn’t change fundamentals. Kraken Debuts Tokenized Stock Perpetual Futures
- Negative Sentiment: Spain’s competition regulator said Apple (and Amazon) were slow to remove contract clauses deemed anti?competitive — a fresh regulatory headache in Europe that could lead to fines, remedies or margin pressure in the region. Spain Antitrust Ruling on Apple and Amazon
- Negative Sentiment: U.K. authorities ordered Apple to create an access mechanism to encrypted data; U.S. lawmakers requested briefings — ongoing legal/regulatory friction around privacy and law?enforcement access raises compliance and reputational risks. US Lawmakers Want UK Briefing on Backdoor Order to Apple
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile investors and hedge funds have trimmed or sold Apple stakes (reported sales by marquee names), which can weigh on sentiment and add selling pressure even if company fundamentals remain solid. Major Investors Trim Apple Stakes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $276.47 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.41.
View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.