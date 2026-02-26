TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,457 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $114,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 216.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,350.98. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 982 shares of company stock worth $214,412 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.45. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.56 and a twelve month high of $264.79.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

