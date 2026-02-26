PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $166,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $231.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

