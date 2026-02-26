Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires 59,945 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF $PTIR

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Free Report) by 415.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,945 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTIR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 4,173.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Up 8.2%

PTIR opened at $14.23 on Thursday. GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Dividend Announcement

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.5533 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

