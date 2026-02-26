Optiver Holding B.V. Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares $KORU

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KORU. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 9.1%

KORU opened at $602.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.51. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $611.50.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.