12,193 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 25,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.
More Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract for 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets, reinforcing its Defense pipeline and near?term revenue visibility. Kratos Lands $61.1M Navy Drone Deal—Analysts Eye 17% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: revenue +21.9% YoY to $345.1M, adjusted EPS ahead of estimates and a growing backlog—evidence of strong demand across unmanned, rockets and space programs. Kratos Defense Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted with some bullish moves (BTIG raised its price target to $115) and sector coverage that highlights Kratos’ exposure to hypersonics, drones and space—supporting upside potential. KTOS Price Target Raised at BTIG
- Positive Sentiment: Management expects substantial growth in hypersonics (guidance to ~ $400M in 2026) and is ramping Valkyrie drone production—key secular drivers if execution continues. Kratos anticipates doubling hypersonic revenue to $400M in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and sector comparisons remain mixed—Kratos is frequently highlighted as a high?growth play vs. larger defense peers, but views vary on timing and valuation. LMT vs. KTOS: Which Defense Stock Is Better Positioned for 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near?term guidance and cash?flow/headwind concerns—management flagged a softer Q1 and higher inventory/production spending—prompted profit?taking despite the beat. That guidance was the main reason shares sold off after results. Why Kratos (KTOS) Stock Is Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is very rich relative to fundamentals (multiple commentary and bears point to a high forward PE), raising sensitivity to any guidance misses. Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Dropped
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares) was disclosed this week; while modest relative to his holdings, insider sales can weigh on sentiment. Insider Trading Filing (SEC)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $2,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,952.80. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $1,934,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,092.38. This trade represents a 38.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,907 shares of company stock valued at $73,312,173. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.