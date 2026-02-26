JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $50.11 Million Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,829 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.00% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $50,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Team Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the third quarter worth $74,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 114.6% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Announces Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1933 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

