Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) vs. Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Financial Analysis

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Zoetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Zoetis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Lexeo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 28.24% 62.02% 19.24% Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -90.49% -70.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 1 7 5 0 2.31 Lexeo Therapeutics 1 0 8 1 2.90

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zoetis and Lexeo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Zoetis currently has a consensus price target of $152.91, suggesting a potential upside of 18.40%. Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.76%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than Zoetis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Lexeo Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $9.47 billion 5.76 $2.67 billion $6.02 21.45 Lexeo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$98.33 million ($2.70) -2.55

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics. Lexeo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zoetis has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats Lexeo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. It also offers parasiticides, vaccines, dermatology, other pharmaceutical, anti-infectives, animal health diagnostics, and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, which include nutritionals, as well as products and services in biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company has collaboration Blacksmith Medicines, Inc. to discover and develop novel antibiotics for animal health. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.