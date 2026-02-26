GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $391,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,171 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 305,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,641,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,464,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 140.49 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,897,430. This trade represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $1,673,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $654,796. This represents a 71.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,167 shares of company stock valued at $16,889,199. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Featured Stories

