Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $665.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CHDN opened at $96.14 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 121,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

