Todd James Sells 32,514 Shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This represents a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. 8,606,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,991,729. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. EQT Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded EQT from “strong sell” to “hold” — a visible analyst upgrade that can reduce selling pressure and support the stock. Zacks Upgrade

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

