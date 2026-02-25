Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $4,949,645.80 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $4,949,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,671,588.63. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Tuesday, February 24th, Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,459.30.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TNL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 435,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,202. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $81.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Read Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.