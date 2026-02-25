Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) CFO Neal West sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,973. The trade was a 28.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.12. 178,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,847. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi?fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company’s offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high?value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

