Reviewing OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $977.72 million 1.89 $121.16 million $0.19 27.29 OppFi $573.52 million 1.39 $7.26 million ($0.75) -12.32

This table compares Payoneer Global and OppFi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Payoneer Global and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 OppFi 1 2 1 0 2.00

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.58%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.91%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than OppFi.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global 6.96% 10.71% 1.01% OppFi 0.68% 55.59% 20.07%

Summary

Payoneer Global beats OppFi on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It also offers various payment options with minimal integration required, full back-office functions, and customer support offered. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. It serves customers, such as small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 190 countries and territories worldwide. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

