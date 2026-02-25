Comparing Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) & Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Asahi Kasei pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northern Technologies International pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Kasei pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Asahi Kasei”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $84.24 million 0.97 $20,000.00 ($0.04) -214.75 Asahi Kasei $19.95 billion 0.83 $890.97 million $1.53 15.48

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Technologies International. Northern Technologies International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Northern Technologies International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northern Technologies International and Asahi Kasei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 1 1 0 0 1.50 Asahi Kasei 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International -0.35% -0.44% -0.34% Asahi Kasei 5.14% 8.26% 4.01%

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats Northern Technologies International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company provides a portfolio of bio-based and certified compostable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site and technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. It sells its products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets through direct sales force, network of independent distributors, agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene. The company also offers lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, plastic optical fibers, artificial suede, nylon 66 filament, polyamide 66, polyacetal, polyphenyene ether, polypropylene compounds, 3D cubic knitted fabric, noise suppression sheets, audio devices, photosensitive polyimide/PBO precursor, latent hardeners, glass fabrics, specialty products, explosion-bonded metal clads, lining fabrics, cupro and stretch fibers, oil-water separators, cellulose nanobeads, and flame-resistant and synthetic fiber; magnetic, current, and gas sensors; deodorizing, spunbond, cupro, multifunctional, and heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven; and ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products. It provides bags and containers; cooking products; cleaners; plastic packet cutting products; cyclohexyl methacrylate, bonded anchors, and microcrystalline cellulose; pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents, dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis, virus removal filters, defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pumps, wearable defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; construction materials; and remodeling services, as well as develops homes and apartments. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

