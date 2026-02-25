Head-To-Head Survey: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) & Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) and Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Athira Pharma has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vor Biopharma has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vor Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.58 Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($386.83) -0.04

This table compares Athira Pharma and Vor Biopharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vor Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Athira Pharma and Vor Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vor Biopharma 1 4 6 1 2.58

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Vor Biopharma has a consensus price target of $66.13, indicating a potential upside of 321.72%. Given Vor Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vor Biopharma is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Vor Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89% Vor Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vor Biopharma beats Athira Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells. The company’s eHSCs targeted therapies, such as CAR-Ts, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates provide treatment for blood cancers. Vor Biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Akron BioProducts to develop and manufacture cGMP nucleases. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

