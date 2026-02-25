Xai (XAI) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Xai (XAI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Xai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,829.86 or 0.98858601 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,155,622,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,155,456,739.56470683 with 1,987,864,123.88408461 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.00930956 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $3,263,919.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

