Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $23.83. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELEEF shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Element Fleet Management to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) is a leading global fleet management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides comprehensive fleet leasing and management solutions for corporate and public sector clients, aiming to optimize vehicle acquisition, utilization and disposal strategies. The company focuses on delivering customizable programs that enhance operational efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across diverse industries.

Element’s service portfolio encompasses full-service leasing and financing, maintenance management, policy administration, telematics and data analytics, fuel management and end-of-lease remarketing.

