Avalanche (AVAX) Hits Market Cap of $4.06 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $9.41 or 0.00014205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $441.06 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

