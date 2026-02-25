Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$370.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.8 million.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 1.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 115.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Luxfer by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.

Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.

