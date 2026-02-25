Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.0 million-$370.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.8 million.
Luxfer Price Performance
Shares of LXFR stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Gas Cylinders, trading as Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR), is a global manufacturer specializing in high-performance, lightweight gas cylinders. The company produces both aluminium and composite cylinders designed to store and transport high-pressure gases for industrial, medical, diving, firefighting and defense applications. Its portfolio includes seamless aluminium cylinders, wrapped composite cylinders and pressure vessel components tailored to meet stringent safety and performance standards.
Founded on more than a century of materials expertise originating from the Luxfer Graphic Magnesium Company established in 1898, Luxfer has evolved into a leader in cylinder innovation.
