UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $240.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $275.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 736,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,420,000 after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,339,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,050,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.

Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

