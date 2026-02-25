UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.07 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 11.23%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.
NASDAQ UFPT opened at $240.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.04. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $275.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.11.
- Positive Sentiment: Full?year 2025 was a company milestone — record net sales, higher GAAP and adjusted EPS, and double?digit annual growth that supports long?term revenue/earnings momentum. GlobeNewswire — Record 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus: reported $2.44 EPS vs. Zacks/Street estimates around $2.26, indicating continued margin/earnings strength despite mixed top?line trends. Zacks — Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly cash generation and balance?sheet metrics improved materially (big jump in cash from operations, higher cash balances, lower total liabilities), giving financial flexibility and lowering execution risk. Quiver — Cash & Balance?Sheet Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Notable institutional buying reported in the quarter (several managers materially increased positions), which can support the stock over a longer time horizon. Quiver — Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line year?over?year growth (single?digit Q4 sales increase) but roughly flat to analyst expectations, leaving valuation/forward multiple discussions open — analysts are re?evaluating the growth trajectory. Yahoo Finance — Valuation Assessment
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note sales “in line” with estimates; with EPS beating but revenue mixed, impact depends on whether investors focus on margin/cash strength or top?line momentum. MSN — Sales In Line
- Negative Sentiment: Some quarterly operating metrics were weaker (slight declines in gross and operating profit vs. year?ago), and quarterly revenue missed a few sell?side estimates — these factors pressured the stock after hours. Quiver — Q4 Financial Details & Market Reaction
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s outlook/tone was described as steady rather than upbeat, which some investors interpreted as a re?casting of near?term growth expectations and trimmed enthusiasm. Yahoo UK — Steady Forecasts Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: Insider activity shows only sales in recent months (no insider buys reported), a signal that can weigh on investor sentiment when combined with mixed results. Quiver — Insider Trading Summary
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.
UFP Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a global designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered products using plastics, foams and adhesives. The company partners with customers to develop application-specific solutions through a range of in-house processes, including foam fabrication, die cutting, sheet processing, lamination, machining and assembly services. Its components find use in industries requiring precise material properties, such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, electronics and transportation.
Building on its origins as a specialty foam converter, UFP Technologies has expanded its capabilities to include advanced material technologies, such as thermal management and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.
