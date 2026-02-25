Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,993,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $568,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm had revenue of $469.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

