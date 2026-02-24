BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2521.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from BridgeBio Pharma’s conference call:

BridgeBio announced three positive top-line phase 3 readouts (encaleret in ADH1 , BBP-418 in LGMD2I , and infigratinib in achondroplasia ) and said these wins mark a transformative inflection point, expecting the pipeline to begin generating cash in late 2027 and to be a cash-generation engine by 2028 with projected profit of >$600M.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.13. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.53.

In related news, CFO Thomas Trimarchi sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $1,016,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 336,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,149,631.20. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $15,012,335. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and commercial update — BridgeBio reported Q4 revenue of $154.2M (vs. $150.7M est.) and said Attruby commercial progress is driving large year?over?year revenue growth. That commercial traction is the primary bullish catalyst. Press Release

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

