O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 4,356 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 43,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 25.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 78,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BG opened at $121.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $124.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

