Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $621.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. Founded in 2003, Rigel focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting immune, hematologic and oncologic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform and expertise in signal transduction pathways, the company aims to address significant unmet medical needs in both rare and common disorders.

Rigel’s lead product, fostamatinib (commercially known as Tavalisse®), is an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor approved in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

