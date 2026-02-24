Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,358 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises 3.2% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 2.40% of Nutanix worth $479,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 1,108,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,720,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,938,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

