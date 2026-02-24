Cricut (CRCT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Cricut to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $202.2240 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cricut Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.17. Cricut has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

Get Cricut alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,798,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,789,162.26. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,480. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cricut by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 255.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cricut by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cricut from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $3.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cricut

About Cricut

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT) is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.