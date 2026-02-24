Thor Industries (THO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $1.9620 billion for the quarter. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thor Industries Price Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $122.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

